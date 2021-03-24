The Venice Area Garden Club brought Venice magic to town with a spectacular weekend garden tour.
Each of the six gardens was a happy place. Visitors were in awe of plants that look gigantic in outdoor environments in Venice while they only grown as small indoor plants up north.
“When we drive around town we look at the houses and don’t enjoy the landscaping and the gardens the tour is focusing on,” a volunteer said.
Several visitors agreed. The tour was a learningvexperience in what enjoying and preserving the environment looks like.
It was also a lesson in what caring for plants and serenity feels like.
Garden Club members obviously love their work and camaraderie. Everywhere on the tour there was laughter and chatting.
Members like Tracy Ivey identified plants when asked. Members at the plant sale gave directions for the care of succulents and herbs. Sales were booming.
Jim Hester, aka Geeyum, at the sale pointed buyers in the direction of the gardens where they could view full grown versions of the plants that were on sale.
If Venice had a Walk of Fame, Venice Area Garden Club members and garden volunteers would each deserve a star.
Weekend fun
Visit the Grace United Methodist Quilt Show from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. There will be a variety of pretty things on hand perfect for gifts and spring must haves for the home. The church is located at 400 E. Field.
Take in a weekend of European like shopping at Venice Mercato at 607 Spur St. It’s open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. If you are looking for an Easter bonnet, the Mercato is the place for you.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Venice Garden Club president Diane Jenson. Her leadership created a spectacular Venice Area Garden Club tour of gardens. Diane knows the secret to a successful event is to make sure work and fun go together.
At the plant sale, Diane and volunteers created a gala. People were walking off with hands full and boxes full of plants some looking like sticks. Volunteers promised the sticks would bloom. People were helped to their cars.
Diane was in the trenches carrying, selling, smiling and being her terrific kind self. Diane Jenson is one of the Venice Garden Club members who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
