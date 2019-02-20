It’s a different — but important — type of construction.
“I build relationships,” Fred Starling says. “Building buildings is secondary. “The key to success is building relationships with local folks.”
The Gulf Coast Builders Exchange will present a lifetime achievement award to Starling, founder and CEO of the Starling Group, at its 67th annual Installation and Awards Dinner Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
Starling, 66, has been a commercial general contractor/developer for 42 years in southwest Florida.
Among many clients, Starling has been working for one particular medical customer since 1986 – Intercoastal Medical Group, for whom he has built more than 300,000 square feet of commercial space. His impact was noticed — and will be noted — by GCBX.
“We’re honoring Fred Starling because of everything he’s contributed to our industry,” GCBX executive director Mary Dougherty said. “This is a lifetime achievement award, so we look at those pillars or icons within the commercial contracting industry who have had a significant impact on our community. He has really lived the history of our industry here locally.”
Starling, a Central Florida native, began his construction career as a carpenter then went on to start his own construction company. He has provided design-development expertise for office buildings, medical complexes, neighborhood shopping centers, freestanding retail and restaurants, distribution centers, industrial/business parks, fitness centers, luxury condominium projects, apartment communities and planned residential communities.
Starling said it is an honor to be given such a prestigious award by the industry he has served for four decades.
A two-term past president of the Builder’s Exchange, he has been a member since 1983.
Comprising about 400 members with a constituency of around 30,000 people, the GCBX was formed in 1952 and represents a broad cross section of the building industry, including contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and others from affiliated industries, Dougherty said.
“It started out as a small group of contractors who got together at what used to be the Orange Blossom Hotel in Sarasota,” Dougherty said. “They realized they had common issues that were affecting their business. So they decided to join together as a coalition to create a better business environment for the industry — back then, just in Sarasota County.”
The organization’s advocacy efforts on behalf of the building industry now extend to Charlotte and Manatee counties as well, she added. When they were having issues with workers compensation insurance, the GCBX developed FCCI Insurance Group, which now provides not only commercial property and casualty insurance, but commercial auto insurance, crime insurance, general liability insurance and inland marine insurance services as well.
Dougherty said the Feb. 21 event is the GCBX’s annual meeting and will include the election of its new board members. It will also serve as the passing of the gavel from current Chairman Brian Leaver to incoming Chairman David Karins. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will appear as a keynote speaker.
The event, primarily open to GCBX members, will begin at 6 p.m. for an hour of networking and the program will run from 7-9 p.m., she added. The entry fee is $175 per person. The Hyatt Regency is located at 1000 Blvd. of the Arts in Sarasota.
For more information about the event, call 941-907-7745.
