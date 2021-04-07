VENICE — Time to prepare for sea turtle nesting season.
The local sea turtle nesting season officially starts May 1 and ends Oct. 31.
Since nesting turtles do not carry calendars with them, sea turtle volunteers intend to start their early morning walks April 15.
More sea turtles nest along Florida’s East Coast beaches, but on Florida’s West Coast, Venice Beach, Manasota Key and other local barrier islands provide prime habitat for nesting turtles and have been recognized as critical habitat for sea turtles.
Before they start arriving, volunteers need to be trained up.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees 300 volunteers who patrol 35 miles of beaches for sea turtle nests from Venice to Longboat Key.
Last season, Mote’s volunteers reported more than 3,600 loggerhead and 80 green sea turtle nests.
A sea turtle may take 20 to 30 years before it reaches sexual maturity. Depending upon the species, female sea turtles might nest in two- or three-year cycles. Nesting turtles may lay as many as four nests with an average of 114 eggs per nest in a season. Loggerhead eggs take 60 days to incubate.
After the recent beach restoration project, Charlotte County tilled the new sand on Manasota Key to soften the beach for the arrival of nesting sea turtles.
“May need more to start training (new volunteers) mid-May to June, especially if it’s a heavy nesting season,” said Brenda Bossman, the state permit holder overseeing sea turtle volunteers on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
In 2020, the Coastal Wildlife Club, which oversees nesting on Manasota Key, reported more than 5,000 loggerhead nests, 22 green sea turtle nests and two Kemp’s ridley nests.
Volunteer duties
Sea turtle nesting volunteers aren’t up before dawn to take leisurely early morning walks on the beach.
Volunteers are trained to identify and record what species of sea turtle crawled onto the beach and whether it was a false crawl— where a female start up the beach but turns around without nesting — or if the female digs a nest and lays its eggs.
Crawls are measured, photographs taken, GPS and other data is collected. Stakes, which volunteers carry with them, mark and identify the individual nests. Later in the season, volunteers check the nests regularly for hatches.
How to help
People need to remember they are sharing the beaches with nesting turtles, especially at night.
Lights, including flashlights on cells phones, can be especially distracting and disruptive to the nesting females and disorientating to the hatchlings emerging from their nests. If a nesting turtle or hatchlings are spotted, remain quiet, at a distance and in the dark.
“Lighting is huge,” Mote spokeswoman Stephannie Kettle said. “Another good reminder is to just leave the beach as natural as possible: picking up trash, removing furniture, filling in holes, and knocking down sand castles.”
If a nesting female is spotted, it is best to stand back, leave her alone to do her business. Hatchlings emerging from their nests are easily distracted.
All sea turtle species are classified as endangered or threatened with federal and state protections, including their nests. Disturbing, harassing or interfering with the nesting females can result in criminal charges.
To learn more about sea turtles, visit myfwc.com.
