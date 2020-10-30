VENICE — Four electric-vehicle charging stations have been installed under a partnership between Venice and Florida Power & Light Company.
The partnership was approved by the City Council earlier this year.
Two stations, which can each charge two vehicles, are in the 200 block of Centennial Park downtown, with the other two two-vehicle stations at 1575 E. Venice Ave. at the new public safety facility.
FPL installed the stations for free under its EVolution program, which has a goal of putting in more than 1,000 stations around the state.
The program will "serve to accelerate the adoption of EVs and generate valuable data to help us ensure the continued reliability of the energy grid for all FPL customers," it states.
Former Council Member Bob Daniels suggested looking into the program more than a year ago with the thought that the public safety facility might be a suitable location.
FPL has an app that allows motorists to find stations and plan their travel to stay within a comfortable distance of them, reducing "range anxiety," according to its website. It shows that there's also an FPL station at PGT in North Venice.
The city will be picking up the electric bill for the new stations, estimated to be about $40-$50 a month per space, based on use, city officials said.
A one-hour charge from one of the Level 2 stations will provide enough power for about 25 miles, a city news release states.
More information about FPL EVolution, including a map of installed stations, is at FPL.com/EV.
