SARASOTA — The annual Tour de Parks bike ride is set for Sunday, March 22.

It is coordinated and staffed by Friends of The Legacy Trail, Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and Sarasota County.

The ride is a fundraiser for the Legacy Trail, a Sarasota County Park, and its trail connectors.

The ride starts and finishes at the historic Venice Train Depot, 303 East Venice Avenue, in Venice. Participants have the option to do a 21-mile, 35-mile, or 62-mile ride along The Legacy Trail and to other parts of the county. The ride goes through or passes 12 parks along the route and provides a beautiful, scenic experience for cyclists of all levels.

“This immensely popular ride gives cyclists an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, get to know the cycling routes in the area, and raise funds for an important cause,” said Bud Gaunce, event director and past president of the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club.

This is the 10th year of the ride, which raises funds to support amenities for The Legacy Trail, such as the new South Creek Stop Station and Learning Area which opened in November 2019 in cooperation with the Jelks Foundation and the replacement of yellow 911 emergency markers.

Those markers are spaced every 20th of a mile along the entire length of The Legacy Trail as well as the Venetian Waterway. Last year’s event had more than 950 riders.

Friends of The Legacy Trail, Inc. is an all-volunteer 501©(3) nonprofit organization based in Sarasota. FLT exists to support, promote, enhance, and protect The Legacy Trail, a Sarasota County Park, and its trail con- nectors now and for future generations. It has nearly 1,000 individual, family, and business members.

