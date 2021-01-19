VENICE — South Brohard Park is going to be the place for a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
South Brohard Park is located at 1600 Harbor Drive, Venice.
According to city officials, the collection takes place in the parking lot between Brohard Paw Park and Caspersen Beach entrance.
It is hosted by the Venice Solid Waste Department and Sarasota County Hazardous Waste.
It is for residents of Sarasota County and Venice only, the city noted — saying proof of residency may be requested.
It will also have COVID-19 protocols in place, asking those taking part to remain in their vehicle, put items in their truck and the wearing of masks is encouraged. No walk-ups will be accepted, it said.
Items accepted include: Adhesives and glues, aerosols, electronics, fertilizers, mercury, motor oil, pool chemicals, propane cylinders, antifreeze, automotive produces, fluorescent lamps, gasoline, oil filters, paint, rechargeable batteries, solvents and thinners, cleaners, household fire extinguishers, pesticides and vehicle batteries, according to the city.
