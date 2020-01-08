VENICE — Sarasota County Hazardous Waste and the city of Venice Solid Waste Department are joining forces to hold a hazardous-waste collection event this weekend.
Collection will take place from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday in the parking lot located between Brohard Paw Park and the entrance to Caspersen Beach.
The event is for county and city residents only. Proof of residency may be requested.
No commercial or other organizational waste will be accepted.
Types of items accepted:
• Adhesives and glues
• Aerosols
• Antifreeze
• Automotive products
• Cleaners
• Electronics
• Fertilizers
• Fluorescent lamps
• Gasoline
• Household fire extinguishers
• Mercury
• Motor oil
• Oil filters
• Paint
• Pesticides
• Pool chemicals
• Propane cylinders
• Rechargeable batteries
• Solvents and thinners
• Vehicle batteries
