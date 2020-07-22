You asked “What time is it?” He answered by telling you how to make a watch…a little more than you wanted to hear. Why are some people so unaware of word economy, of getting to the point.
Are they windbags, undisciplined or just trying to show off their expertise? Whether it’s in speeches or day-to-day conversations, it’s important to organize your messages so that they resound and are understandable.
The funny thing about words is that each of us is different tending either toward being verbose or quiet.
Studies have been done (they’ll study anything) on the number of words a person uses in a day, all day.
Early studies show that women used nearly 18,000 words/day and men only about 12,000. This prompted some pointed comments centered around gossip and idle chatter. The situation was corrected when a more reliable study, based on better facts, showed that men and women used about the same number of words per day, about 16,000. In making your point, it’s all about how you use the words.
A creative pastor on Boca Grande recently gave a sermon in which lead us through the lessons of the “Six Word Memoir.” The intent is to sum up your life in only six words like “”Live a little, love a lot.”
This is the ultimate word economy exercise. Many people would opt for “I came, I saw, I conquered.”
Unfortunately, that one was taken by a guy named Julius Caesar. Ernest Hemingway wrote his; “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” More than a little ego here. A more modest one, written by a humble friend was “I tried to make a difference” showing a life striving to do good things. Try writing one for yourself. It’s a good way to realize the importance of making every word count.
In trying to describe an idea, you might consider the way businessmen look at the Wall Street, seeking a “Goldilock’s Market”…just like Goldilock’s porridge…not too hot, not too cold, just right. This means that your rhetoric should not drown the listener with annotation, innuendo or wandering thought but should have sufficient statistics, examples and metaphors to support the ideas. Lee Iacocca, former CEO of Ford, once said “If you want a thirty minute speech, give me a week to prepare it. If you want a ten minute speech, I’ll need two weeks” and Mark Twain was quoted as saying “It usually takes me three weeks to prepare a good impromptu speech.”
At the same time, there is a premium these days to say things succinctly and with an economy of words. When the great orator William Jennings Bryan accepted the Democratic nomination for president in 1896, the average length of a sentence in his speech was 104 words. Today, the average length of a sentence in a political speech is less than 20 words. We’re simply in the age of directness and we make our point more quickly.
There are two reasons why people use more words when they could use fewer. First, they probably aren’t clear in their own heads what they are trying to say. Their mouth leads and their brain follows.
Second, they do know what they want to say but don’t have the discipline to edit their thoughts down to make them more digestible. Think about national advertising on television where a thirty second commercial may cost millions of dollars. This is where word economy is a must. Slogans like “This Bud’s for You” sell beer.
The next time you answer a question or try to present an idea, remember, again from Mark Twain, the comment “The more you explain it, the more I don’t understand it.”
