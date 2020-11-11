SARASOTA — The Ringling is honoring The Bard.
“In Shakespeare’s day, many of his works were performed outside. As the pandemic continues, outdoor events are becoming increasingly popular,” it said in a news release.
So it’s holding what it’s calling “Bard in the Yard events”
The Ringling is going to showcase the 1967 film, “The Taming of the Shrew” with starred Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in the adaptation of Shakespeare’s play.
“Bard in the Yard is a fall dose of outdoor movies based on plays by William Shakespeare,” it said in a news release. “Now classics or pop cult movie hits in their own right, these selected films are cinematographic salutes to ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ ‘Hamlet,’ ‘Othello’ and ‘Taming of the Shrew.’”
The event is in the Benfer Courtyard. Tickets are available with seating marked for social distancing.
The “Taming of the Shrew” is shown 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Tickets are $15 for non-members, $13,50 for members and $10 for students.
To purchase tickets, call 941-360-7399 or purchase online at ringling.org/events/bard-yard
“For everyone’s protection from COVID-19 cloth face coverings will be required to enter the theater,” it said. “Be sure it covers your nose and mouth. Stay 6 feet away from people who are not in your household.”
It also is noticing rising COVID cases, it said. Because of that, it is “subject to cancellation.”
