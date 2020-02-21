VENICE - It's become the busiest time of the season in the region, with thousands of seasonal residents enjoying the weather, beaches and relaxation. 

Some hang out on their lanais or in their own communities. 

Others take to the streets. 

Do you have a quirky mode of transportation that you'd like to show off? Email details and photos to scott.lawson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments