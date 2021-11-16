Offers go here

featured

Getting cheesy at CoolToday Park

  Updated
  • 0
  1 min to read

WELLEN PARK — CoolToday Park hosted its first Grilled Cheese Festival on Saturday, featuring a slew of activities.

The seven-hour event included many food trucks, three free beer samples for those 21 and up, a beer garden and craft brew and domestic beer stations.

The day also involved live music, kids’ activities, the Braves Street team with mascot Blooper, community-based organizations, vendors and business booths.

