Gran Paradiso hosted a kid’s craft-making program Saturday for children between 18 months to 5 years of age at the community clubhouse

Those who attended received guidance from community member Kirsten Ferraro who assisted them in making Father’s and Grandfather’s Day medallions.

The medallions were made from paper plates, adorned with decor including magic markers, mini pom-poms, beads and other baubles.

