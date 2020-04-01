VENICE — Area residents are coping with the coronavirus a few weeks after the full scope of the illness made its onslaught against daily life.
Schools won’t have a physical session again until at least May 1 after a Monday decision by state and county education officials.
Many restaurants are closed; others remain open for take-out orders only. Most businesses have been closed for the time being, either completely or to the public.
Thus far, COVID-19 is blamed for two deaths in Sarasota County, including one at Venice Regional Bayfront Health. As of Tuesday afternoon, 71 people in Sarasota County had the ailment — a spike of 10 from Monday afternoon. They range in age from 21 to 90 and include about 30 still hospitalized.
Officials have asked, urged and assisted — in some cases — for residents to practice social distancing. Clubs, beaches and theaters have been closed to help that effort along. It remains to be seen if those efforts will help “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 in Florida.
Sarasota residents Vern and Diana Muhlenkamp met with their longtime friends Tom and Marilyn Bubp in Venice on Tuesday. Originally, the two couples planned to practice a social distance picnic at the South Jetty after riding their bicycles.
“But then we found out it was closed,” Tom Bubp said.
The couples, who are friends in Ohio, settled on a spot of grass at Centennial Park, and spaced one another six feet apart.
“This has always been a nice place,” Vern Muhlenkamp said.
They said they are adhering to recommendations but also felt a need to find some fresh air and old friends.
“It’s very hard on people not to be able to get out and socialize,” Diana Muhlenkamp said.
Louise Gaw stopped at Kilwins while she waited for her husband who was at a medical appointment. She read the instructions before going inside — like some food establishments, the ice cream shop has new rules in the world of COVID-19.
The world of two weeks ago as opposed to today has been a big shift.
“It was novel at first,” she said. “I sat in bed reading the first day.”
But realities have quickly changed. Some of her loved ones have lost their jobs or been furloughed. It’s tough on economics — but she said, she hopes it’s worth it.
“Better to be safe than sorry,” she said.
At Heritage Park closer to Venice Beach, Venice residents Jodie Myers, Susan Miscally and Joan Edelen sat with lots of space between them.
“I call this getting together, apart,” Joan Edelen said.
The trio doesn’t have a set time or date, just calling one another when they want to have another gathering. But the change in culture has been difficult.
“Being vigilant is difficult because we’ve never had to do it before,” Jodie Myers said.
Susan Miscally works at Venice High School and said educators are getting students ready for their online studies that start Wednesday. She said she feels bad for high school seniors whose lives have been impacted by so many cancellations.
Others have, as well, she said.
“It’s lonelier knowing you can’t go out,” Miscally said. “I did go down and visit a neighbor — and sat our distance apart outside on her driveway.”
Nobody wants to risk getting another person sick with coronavirus.
“It’s inconvenient but it’s worth it to save lives,” Edelen said. “It pales in comparison to what others are going through.”
Jodie Myers is looking forward to the end of COVID-19, whenever it is.
“I’ll be very happy when this contagion is gone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.