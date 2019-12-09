NOKOMIS - The Rotary Flags Across Venice-Nokomis program is expanding and inviting public participation.
They are seeking people who would donated $40 to help a selected veteran or recipient to participate.
On five 2020 holidays, a recipient designated by the local veterans' organizations or charity will have a United States flag prominently displayed outside their home.
It is an opportunity for Rotarians to bring more holiday cheer to veterans or recipients who may needing support or families of military members serving overseas.
There is no cost to the recipient. Rotarians will use the entire gift donation to support the program.
"We will only be servicing the current Venice-Nokomis area," said Rotarian Jay Kasmark, organizer.
The ZIP codes involved are 34285, 34275, 34292 and 34293.
Rotarians will work with colleague Bill Bowen to help with the project.
He will assist in identifying recipients by working with VFW Post 8118 and the DAV 101 while Kasmark will work with social services.
Proceeds from the program in 2019 enabled the Venice Nokomis Rotary Club to donate $6,000 to local associations to assist disabled veterans and deployed troop's families.
The program is available to full and part-time residents, home or away who will for $40 have the American flag in their front yard on the five holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
In 2019, Rotarians put up and removed 234 flags.
Donors can remain anonymous and can be advised of the area in which the gifted flag will be displayed.
To participate in this project, visit the Rotary website at venicenokomisrotary.org. or call Rotarian Jim Romano on 941-786-8447 or email jaromano392@gmail.com.
