VENICE — A Venice teenager has earned the Gold Award for her efforts with the Girl Scouts.
Kaitlyn Shehorn received the Girl Scouts highest honor for a project called “#WhatIsLove.”
“Shehorn wanted to raise public awareness of sexual assault and educate her peers on the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships,” according to a news release from Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida. “She created her #WhatIsLove campaign to shine a light on the alarming statistics surrounding sexual assault.”
Her video, website and social media provides information “on consent, bystander support, and what do to in the event of abuse.”
High school teens can earn the Gold Award by demonstrating “extraordinary leadership in developing meaningful, sustainable solutions to local, national or global challenges.”
“Gold Award Girl Scouts are the dreamers and doers who take ‘make the world a better place’ to the next level,” said Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida CEO Mary Anne Servian, in the news release. “Kaitlyn tackled an issue that is important to her and her community, and we congratulate her on this momentous accomplishment.”
The Girl Scouts noted Gold Award recipients “display more positive life outcomes than other young women, including those that pertain to sense of self, life satisfaction, leadership, life success, community service and civic engagement,” according to a study by the organization.
In 2020, 14 Girl Scouts from the Gulfcoast Council earned the award.
Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida is chartered serves girls in 10 counties, including Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte and Manatee counties.
For more information, www.gsgcf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.