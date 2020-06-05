Haverim (Friends),
We are all deeply troubled by the terrible unrest in our nation. The killing of unarmed black men and women, like George Floyd, by police and others in our country is a moral outrage.
In addition, the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the black community, compels us to take a long and hard look at the health care system in our country. Racism must be uprooted from all corners of our nation. Jewish tradition demands that we pursue justice and not stand idly by the blood of our brothers.
In addition, our thoughts are with the many good and decent police officers who are facing danger from riotous mobs as they do their best to protect our lives and property. We are alarmed by the chaos and violence in the streets that threatens to overwhelm the message of justice echoed by peaceful protesters. We pray for quiet to be restored and thoughtful reflection, along with bold action, to take place.
And what can we do as a congregation? First, we can support the efforts of the Venice Interfaith Community Association as they seek to bring together people from different religions and backgrounds for dialogue and understanding.
Specific to the crisis at hand, over the past two years with its winter lecture series, VICA has been a leader in educating the Venice community about the many manifestations of racism in our country. Along with several members of our congregation, I am a proud member of VICA and sit on the VICA board. We will keep you posted about VICA’s efforts.
Second, we must listen more closely to the stories and concerns of Jews of color in our own community as they face the dual threat of racism and antisemtism. In the next few weeks, we will be organizing a forum on diversity in the Jewish community. We will keep you posted. Below see a link to an interesting article on this subject from the Times of Israel.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/believe-us-black-jews-respond-to-george-floyd-protests-in-their-own-words/
In closing, I want to thank Cantor Marci Vitkus for raising her voice in concern and encouraging us to take action. I wish you all well as we make our way through these difficult times. As always, I welcome your feedback.
Rabbi Ben Shull
