The Giving Challenge lets you get double the bang for your buck when you donate up to $100 to one or more of your favorite charities.
This year, for 24 hours, from noon to noon April 28-29, your gifts of $25-$100 can do more than help your favorite causes — your gifts might actually keep those causes afloat.
To that end, one organization has pulled out of the challenge this year so that donations it might have received might go to organizations that need the funds for their very survival.
Last week, the Venice branch of the AAUW withdrew from this year’s Giving Challenge.
Branch President Kathleen Pickering cited “success of fundraisers supported by the wider community” in deciding not to partake in nor benefit from the 2020 Giving Challenge.
“In light of the economic crisis caused by the corona-virus pandemic, our board has voted to withdraw our participation and encourage our 250 members to support the many organizations who are counting on the financial support of the Giving Challenge, many for their very survival,” she wrote.
The all-volunteer organization will use money earned from its February home tour to fund its annual scholarships to area women who had to postpone or were not able to complete their post high school education.
Additional funds were earned from a dramatic portrayal of Eleanor Roosevelt held at the Venice Community Center in February. Money from that presentation will provide scholarships to a technology camp this summer
Receipts from this are earmarked to fund a number of middle school girls attending TechTrek, a technology camp, this summer. At present, it is uncertain whether the camp will be held as a virtual activity or postponed.
“Many other organizations have not been as fortunate,” Pickering continued. “Arts organizations have had to cancel dozens of performances and activities, creating disastrous budget shortfalls.”
One example of this is the $750,000 shortfall predicted by Murray Chase, executive director of Venice Theatre. It is expected to lose that amount because it had to cancel the remaining shows of its 2019-2020 season as well as its educational program and its International Festival. At this point, the theater is planning virtual auditions for its summer stock program but that too could be impacted depending on how long the COVID-19 quarantine lasts.
It is also in the middle of a $1 million campaign pledge as a part of its of its “Next Act” campaign, with Venice resident Bill Jervey giving the initial pledge. Announced in January, Jervey decided to do a match up to $1 million. The theater is hoping the community will help out.
In Sarasota, Florida Studio Theatre is predicting a loss of about $1 million from having to cancel sold-our shows in its five venues and Westcoast Black Theatre also is projecting a major shortfall from having to cancel its season, which was to include a world premier of “Ruby,” a show that now will be part of the coming season.
But these two theaters are getting additional help from supporters who have pledged matching gifts. If donors make their gifts of up to $100 to FST and/or WBTT during the 24-hour Giving Challenge, those theaters will net $300 because the Patterson Foundation is matching donations up to $100 and each of these two theaters has donors who also will match such gifts.
The key to the matching gifts is that each must be a unique gift up to $100 per organization to be matched. And gifts must be made at the Giving Challenge website, not at individual organization sites. Many organizations have links to the Giving Challenge on their individual websites to make it easier to navigate the nearly 700 challenge participants.
Venice Art Center also has been seriously impacted. It mounted a member show in March that went unseen when the center was forced to close its doors.
While it is closed, it is losing money made from lessons, its cafe and special events such as openings and musical performances. While it does not have as large a staff as the theater, it does have several paid positions as well as maintenance of its recently enlarged building. Its teachers also are losing the income they might have earned while the center is closed.
Many of the theaters recouped a small portion of their lost revenue when fans returned unused tickets as gifts to the theaters in lieu of refunds.
For those who did not do that or those who did not even get the chance to purchase tickets because of canceled productions, a donation of the money thus saved could help keep these organizations afloat for another season.
The nonprofit social services network depends on donations to pay staff, serve clients and pay the rent. They are an important part of the community network and nearly every one has had its income stream impacted. That so many closures began in March was more painful as March is a big part of the annual tourist or “snowbird” season when many nonprofits receive more income than is expected in slower seasons.
It also is a time when there are more seasonal residents, many of whom may need services such as Meals on Wheels.
Organizations such as The Salvation Army, which houses the homeless as well as providing food and even funds for utility bills and so on, are realizing some increased costs as they modify what they do in order to protect all those involved from clients to staff. Not only has The Salvation Army adjusted procedures but it has many more people in need of financial help to avoid becoming homeless. Most of the people suddenly out of work because their workplaces had to close were hourly employees, with little savings and thus at greater risk, the longer this pandemic continues..
Meals on Wheels also has more people in need of its services, thus adding to its financial burden in this critical time.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in so many ways, but especially economically. With fully 20 % or more of Americans suddenly out of work or underemployed, every organization that depends on donations and volunteers has been seriously impacted. The Giving Challenge with its matching funds aspect can be the bright light at the end of the tunnel if those who are able to give, will do so and even consider doubling what they would normally give.
The survival of a great many good causes depends on it.
The challenge lasts 24 hours — from noon on April 28 through noon on April 29. Unique donations of $25 to $100 will be matched by the Patterson Foundation.
For more information, go to www.givingpartnerchallenge.org
The Giving Challenge is hosted by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, with giving strengthened by The Patterson Foundation.
