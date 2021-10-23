Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight will be performing at Van Wezel on Feb. 15.

SARASOTA — Legendary singer Gladys Knight will be performing at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.

The seven-time Grammy winner will return to Sarasota at 8 p.m. on Feb. 15 for a performance.

To see the singer with hits such as “Midnight Train to Georgia,” tickets are between $57 and $102.

Tickets can be purchased on the Van Wezel website at:

VanWezel.org

Tickets can also be purchased by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or visiting the box office between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

