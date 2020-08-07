SARASOTA - Selby Gardens opens its third annual glass show, starting Aug. 8 and running through Sept. 20.
"In Dialogue with Nature: Glass in the Gardens," will include pieces of art that will be for sale - with a portion helping the mission of Selby Gardens.
"This year, nature-inspired glasswork, exclusively created by Duncan McClellan and his studio artists, will embellish the Tropical Conservatory, Museum of Botany & the Arts, and the Gardens against a backdrop of lush flowers and plants," it said in an email.
Also underway in later August is the 40th annual juried photographic exhibition - but this time, it will be "going virtual."
"There will be a new format for submitting entries," it said. "All photos entered must have been taken at either Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota or Historic Spanish Point campuses."
Those interested in taking part can find more information at www.selby.org. Submission of photos takes place Aug. 9 -Aug. 14.
Winners will be announced on Aug. 27, it said.
