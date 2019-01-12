The Glenridge Performing Arts Center is a treasure trove of entertainment that fills a void between live theater and lectures. Located in Palmer Ranch, it also fills a void between Venice and downtown Sarasota.
Guided by Ben Turoff, a stellar actor in his own right and son of Bob Turoff and the late Roberta MacDonald, founders of the old Golden Apple Dinner Theatre in Sarasota and for a time, in Venice, the Glenridge Center not only has a plethora of diverse offerings these days but variety. From marionettes, talks by music historian Michael Lasser, jazz trios, tap dancers and even the Four Freshmen, Turoff has put together a line-up of shows worthy of much larger venues yet much closer to Venice.
With just 260 seats, placed in wide rows, no seat is more than about 12 rows back from the stage. That they are placed in a curve gives every seat a good sight-line to the stage.
The schedule has come a long way since Turoff was hired some 13 years ago. He was especially busy this past fall as the center celebrated 15 years. While no longer starring in musical comedies as he often did at the old Apple, he is still performing.
“I sing a lot with groups here,” Turoff said. “I also am director of the Member Life and Events committee so I am involved in all the events here to celebrate the 15th anniversary.”
Ben’s father, Bob Turoff, now 86, is out and about going to theater events these days, and sister Kyle is associated with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall where she can use her vast contacts in the theater world to fill that hall’s busy schedule. The Turoffs are a true show-business family who, for some 40 years, ran the country’s oldest dinner theater, including a smaller stage in Venice at what is today the Hotel Venezia.
Excerpts from the coming season at The Glenridge
The game-changing puppet artistry of the Cashore Marionettes, the Eddie Metz Jazz Trio with Nicki Parrott, Johnny Rodgers, and The Four Freshmen give a clue to the diverse entertainment schedule announced for the 2019 season, which runs from Jan. 13 through March 24 and includes over 15 performances. Diversity is key.
“We try to break the mold at The Glenridge,” Turoff said. “We offer experiences you won’t find anywhere else. The 2019 season is a creative mix of innovative, cutting-edge, sometimes highbrow, sometimes lowbrow, but always entertaining performances.”
Highlights of the season include a celebration of songwriter legend Yip Harburg with music historian Michael Lasser (Jan. 26); the Cashore Marionettes (Feb. 5); the Eddie Metz Jazz Trio (Feb. 13); celebrated singer-songwriter, pianist, and Broadway star Johnny Rodgers (March 9), and The Four Freshmen (March 24).
To learn more about the Glenridge and its current season, visit” GPACtix.com or call the box office at 941-552-5325.
The Glenridge Performing Arts Center is located at 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota, on the campus of The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch. From Venice, take Rte 681 east to Honoroe. Travel north on Honore abouot 4 miles to Palmer Ranch Parkway. Turn right and then left into The Glenridge.
