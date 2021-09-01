VENICE — Through Venice Theatre’s Brad Wages, God made an appearance at the Venice Theatre in “An Act of God.”
Based on David Javerbaum’s book “The Last Testament: A Memoir By God,” Wages portrayed God through an amusing conversation between the almighty, two archangels and one of God’s creations: humans.
Set in the Pinkerton Theatre, the audience experienced this funny but intimate dialogue with only three performers, God with his archangels Michael and Gabriel.
God went through his renditions on the Bible and how it really played out. He explored creation, the Ten Commandments and talked about Jesus.
The audience saw all sides of God throughout the course of the play. By reflecting on the past, God went through ups and downs expressing wrath, comedy and even self-doubt.
He proceeded to go through each commandment and what was funny about each one and how humans had the interpretations wrong.
While God mentioned his disdain for people constantly calling out his name in very unholy times, he did appreciate the word ‘amen’ at the end of prayers because then humans were done asking “stupid ----.”
God laughed through different stories like Noah’s Ark and the misinterpretation of bringing two of every animal onboard, which apparently he didn’t say.
But then he grew serious and sad when talking about the trials he put Abraham through and, of course, the death of Jesus.
As great and funny sidekicks, the archangels added comedic relief along with God’s commentary.
Archangel Gabriel helped push the stories along as the one with funny faces and commentary. On the other hand, archangel Michael acted as the curious one and constantly asked questions humans wanted to know.
All of this culminates into a nice surprise for the audience.
God and the archangels wore elaborate and matching blue and white costumes that looked like something the divine would wear. They were both modest but a little flashy.
Throughout God’s commentary, the Ten Commandments were presented one-by-one with flashy lights along the perimeter of the backdrop and a game show-like screen run by archangel Gabriel.
This theme helped add to the comedic relief along with two screens on either side of the stage popping up with images to go along with what God was currently talking about.
Since it was in a smaller room, the set was minimalistic with a few chairs and a large depiction of the Ten Commandments.
The audience followed along and laughed at God’s commentary, gestures and sometimes very adult content.
Despite the theme being all about God and religion, the comedy play does make fun of religion at points and the many different interpretations of the Bible.
There will be more performances of “An Act of God” at 7:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday with a matinee show at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be found at venicetheatre.org
