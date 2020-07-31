VENICE — The Venice Gondolier Sun, again, was recognized by the Florida Press Association as the Sweepstakes Winner for its division in the 2020 Florida Weekly Newspaper Contest.
The FPA tallies up all the awards received by each newspaper involved on a point structure, with the top-earning paper receiving the Sweepstakes award.
“I’m extremely proud of the Gondolier continuing its fine tradition of being named Florida’s Best Community newspaper,” Adams Publishing Florida President Mike Beatty said. “Our news staff work extremely hard every day providing our readers content that is relevant and important to their daily lives.”
The Gondolier Sun is in Division B for newspapers with a circulation between 4,000 and 13,000.
It received first-place awards for its Editorial Page, Editorial, Sports Spot News Story, Sports Photo and Portfolio Photography.
Nathan Lane and Bob Mudge were credited with the Editorial Page Award; Vinnie Portell for the Sports Spot News Story and Tim Kern with the Sports Photo.
Adam Hutchinson was the winner of first place for the Portfolio Photography Award along with the Robert J. Ellison Memorial Award.
Hutchinson was praised by the judges for “The Nature of Venice.”
“What can I say?” the judge wrote. “These photos just set the bar that no one else can reach this year. The nature. The movement. The colors. All are simply brilliant. Kudos.”
Judges also appreciated the Gondolier for both its Editorial Page and its editorials.
“The Venice Gondolier Sun pulls no punches with compelling, well-written editorials relevant to its community. Strong leadership,” a judge wrote.
Second-place awardees from the Venice Gondolier Sun included Don Moore for Community History; Victoria Villanueva-Marquez for Education Feature; Audrey Blackwell for Feature Story: Non-profile and Mark Seiden for Sports Column.
The third-place awardees for the Gondolier included the staff for its Sports Page or Section; Greg Giles for Education news; Kim Cool for Arts, Entertainment & Review Reporting; Bob Mudge for Outdoor & Recreation; Betsy Calvert for Agricultural & Environmental Reporting; Bob Mudge for Investigative Reporting; Ron Bates for Original Local Editorial Cartoon, Lisa Guscette for Reader Generated Photo and Vinnie Portell for Sports Feature Story.
The Gondolier has been in business in Venice for about 75 years. The newspaper has earned the award eight years in a row, dating back to 2013 and 17 times since 2000.
