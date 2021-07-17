VENICE — The Venice Gondolier earned seven first place awards along with 18 second and third place awards in the Florida Press Associations annual Weekly Newspaper Contest.
Senior Writer Bob Mudge; Our Town Editor Kim Cool; former reporter Greg Giles; Publisher/Editor Glen Nickerson and Editor Scott Lawson all received first place awards, with Mudge earning two.
The newspaper also received the first place award for Community Service for its Local Stimulus Program that it undertook at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mudge’s first place awards were in Editorial Writing and Outdoor & Recreation Writing; Giles’ earned a first place in Feature Story: Non-Profile; Cool received a first place for Best Obituary on Allan Kollar; Nickerson was honored with a first place award for Serious Column; and Lawson received a first place for Editorial Page.
The Gondolier competes in Division B or Division AB, depending on the category.
“The Florida Press annual convention is always a great place to share ideas and best practices. This years was no exception,” said Mike Beatty, president of Adams Publishing Group Florida. “I’m proud of the Daily Sun, Venice Gondolier and the Key West Citizen as our papers continue to prove we are part of Florida’s elite group of newspapers as we were recognized by our peers with multiple awards.”
Receiving second place awards in Feature Photos were Joseph John Orchulli II with “Riding The Waves” while Lawson received third place in that category with “Lunch Guest.”
Jessica Kerr received a third place award in Reader-Generated Photo with “Might as Well Jump.”
The sports crew of the Gondolier received several awards with Scott Zucker and Vinnie Portell receiving third in Sports Column; Portell also received a second in Sports Spot News Story and a third in Sports Feature Story.
Gondolier correspondent Larry Humes received third place in Community History for his story on San Marco — A gem in Venice’s crown.
Special Sections Editor Ed Scott received a second place for Special Issue for Discover Venice.
Along with Cool receiving first place for Best Obituary, the Pine View School crew of Grace Johnson — with Joanna Malvas, Mahitha Ramachandran, Alyson Mizazin and Isabella Kulawik contributing — who wrote on the life and death of their classmate, Ethan Isaacs.
Giles received a third place award on Education Feature; former reporter Brianna Kwasnik received a third place award on Education News; reporters Craig Garrett and Steve Reilly along with North Port Editor Chris Porter received a second place for In-Depth Reporting.
Mudge also received a third place award for COVID-19 Breaking News.
Lawson earned third place awards in Multimedia Storytelling; Online Breaking News and General News Story and a second place award for Arts, Entertainment & Reviews.
“We’re so proud of the outstanding journalism from the Venice Gondolier team. All of the team works so hard to cover Venice,” Nickerson said, who is also the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. “Today they were honored for their hard work and dedication. I cannot thank them enough.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.