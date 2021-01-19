VENICE - The editor of the Venice Gondolier is the employee of the month for the area Sun newspapers.
Scott Lawson, 47, has been editor of the Venice Gondolier since October 2019.
"It's a hard-working crew and it's always worth the effort," Lawson said about the staff.
He joined the company five years ago as editor of the North Port Sun, moving from his hometown of Chesterton, Indiana.
Lawson may have been born with ink in his blood. With a longtime interest in the news, he had become a broadcaster for his high school radio station in 10th grade. He moved on to five years in the U.S. Navy as a journalist aboard the USS New Orleans (LPH-11) for four years. He also had two overseas deployments and was stationed in San Diego.
After service in the Navy, Lawson was a reporter for the Evening World in Spencer, Indiana. He interned at the News-Sentinel in Fort Wayne, Ind., while studying at a commuter college before being hired as a copy editor/page designer/news editor at the News-Dispatch in Michigan City, Ind. He moved on to the post of night editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana in Munster, Ind., just outside of Chicago.
A family vacation in Florida a decade ago led to the realization, while basking in the sun on a Florida balcony, Lawson realized he preferred warm weather and wanted to move south and ultimately to the Sun papers.
"Journalism is what I do," he said. "Others have tougher jobs; more important jobs and I always realize that. My friends work in steel mills or are teachers or firefighters...So I try not to complain about long days or upset readers or sources. I try to do my best at the job and know that every day is a chance to improve."
Since coming to Venice, he has developed an appreciation for the culture of the city and the Venice Gondolier.
"Few newspapers have the amount of reader engagement the Gondolier has," he said. "We are a part of the community. ...I want us to always tell the stories of the community in a compelling way. That's really our job. Find the stories of the people and tell their stories to others."
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
