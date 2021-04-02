VENICE — The Venice Gondolier is again competing as one of the top newspapers its size in Florida.
The Florida Press Association announced its finalists in the state newspaper contest. The finalists are the Top 3 selections, although first, second and third place won’t be revealed until a ceremony later this summer.
Along with more than two dozen nominations, the Gondolier was judged by the FPA for its Community Service as a finalist this year. The Gondolier leadership team created a program early in the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to assist advertisers — a local stimulus program of sorts. It gave away more than 2,500 advertisements in an effort to help the local economy.
On the editorial side, longtime journalists Kim Cool and Bob Mudge also continued their decade-long work being recognized as some of the best reporters for a Florida Press Association Weekly publication.
The Gondolier itself has received the top award, the First Place Overall, for its size publication 18 times since 1998. This year, it goes into the final category with Navarre Press in the Panhandle having about the same amount of nominations per category.
Among the nominees and their awards are:
Kim Cool: Best Obituary
Craig Garrett, Chris Porter and Steve Reilly: In-Depth Reporting
Greg Giles: Education Feature; Feature Story, Non-profile
Larry Humes: Community History
Jessica Kerr: Reader Generated Photo
Brianna Kwasnik: Education News
Scott Lawson: Multimedia Storytelling; Online Breaking News Coverage; Feature Photo; Arts, Entertainment & Review Reporting; General News Story; Editorial Page
Bob Mudge: Outdoor & Recreation; First Amendment Defense; Editorial Award; COVID-19 Breaking News Coverage
Glen Nickerson: Serious Column
Joseph John Orchulli II: Feature Photo
Pine View School: Best Obituary
Vinnie Portell: Sports Column; Sports Spot News Story; Sports Feature Story
Ed Scott: Special Issue, Section or Supplement
Scott Zucker: Sports Column
