The speaker: “They didn’t hear a word I said.”
Listener: “I just couldn’t get his point.”
Does that sound like a situation you’ve been involved in. If so, it’s because people claim, in a study done by Harvard, that in conversations, 30% of the time they should be listening, they’ve tuned out.
A colleague remembers an incident where he was speaking on and important issue on the phone when there was an extended period of silence on the other end. Finally the person on the other end said “Ouch...I’m sorry. I was petting the dog and he bit me. What was that you said?”
Not exactly rapt attention.
From the speaker’s standpoint, we have to consider the speed of delivery, an error some speakers are guilty of. The normal average speaking rate for Americans is 125- to 150-words per minute.
By contrast, in New York City it’s about 200-words per minute, in parts of the deep south it may be under 100 and in California … it’s left to your imagination. Also, you’re expected to articulate at a slower rate of delivery when you are speaking formally.
This allows for the audience to comprehend, for placing the emphasis on certain words and phrases and for pacing the presentation for effect.
Some communications experts have coined the term “connected talking,” the way to connect the talker with an active listener so that the listener doesn’t feel objectified and thinks “Do you even notice that I am here or are you just anxiously pouring out all of your thoughts.”
They suggest that the “connected talkers” concentrate on carrying out a number of actions including the value of the listener and what they bring to the conversation, what it feels like to be listened to and not getting caught up in yourself and, finally, the feeling for the well being of the listener and asking yourself “Am I being overwhelming or am I losing the listener”?
Here’s how you can implement this practice. Don’t just launch your message and immediately get into the subject hook, line and sinker. Give the listener an emotional read on the subject. Say something like ”I’ve got some good news to share” or “I’m really conflicted and can use some advice.”
Then, be clear about what you need. Do you want advice, empathy or just someone to hold your hand?
The one-on-one exchange of information is the laboratory in which you can hone all of your speaker-listener skills, especially the “listening nod,” letting the person who is talking know he is being listened to. Lean in, keep eye contact and nod which let them know in no uncertain terms that you are actively listening.
As a listener you may want to consider a technique called “mirroring.” In it, you try to replicate the look and body language of the speaker like you’re looking in a mirror. If they’re upbeat and fast talking, you may want to step up your energy. If they are slouched and relaxed, you want to relax with them.
And, if they’re quiet and contemplative, you also may want to mirror their stance. If you mirror the behavior of the person you’re conversing with, you are behaving as they are with your facial expressions, attitude and demeanor.
It is vitally important if you want to be an effective listener to indicate to the talker that you are actively listening. The best way is to ask follow up questions and “summary questions” throughout the conversation.
Follow up questions are based on listening to a discussion point and asking a question about it. If they say the car goes 120 miles-per-hour, ask if that s safe. If they say that “it’s the star of the fashion world,” ask what stores carry it.
“Summary questions” are a way to show that you have been listening. At the end of a conversation, ask “Now that I understand the situation, what can be done about it.” It’ll make you a better listener and also make them happier they had the conversation.
Good conversations with “connected talking” and “active listening” are like good marriages, a solid connecting of two individuals creating a whole, amalgamated body and a system which synergistically creates greater value than it parts.
Try these techniques sometime soon. As a speaker, you will think you’ve accomplished something. As a listener, you may think you learned something. Both good outcomes for the time you spent doing it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.