The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd celebrated Celtic Sunday on March 14 with Celtic music before the morning service which was livestreamed on the fourth Sunday of Lent.
Future services can be viewed live on Facebook, YouTube or on the church website. Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Visit the web-site for additional events that may be coming up.
