VENICE — Your business is shuttered. The club house is closed. Restaurant and bar gathering areas are off limits. Pews are empty.
The nation is on pause while the public anticipates the apex of COVID-19.
What could you be doing right now in anticipation of a coronavirus downturn and recovery?
Deep cleaning. Sanitizing.
Mark Gregory and Tawni Rich, managers with Gulf Coast Carpet Cleaning and Disaster Service, believe it’s a good time to think ahead and get this daunting task accomplished before your business or hall reopens to the public.
“The places we clean on a regular basis — clubhouses, small and large business — are calling us,” Gregory said. “We do water damage, fire damage, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, and generally sanitizing all surfaces.”
“Things have slowed tremendously, for now,” Gregory said. “We’re just trying to get the word out that it would be advantageous to do this now, in preparation for when it comes to an end” and things pickup all at once, potentially overwhelming cleaning and disaster recovery firms.
Right now, they are working on clubhouses and churches, Rich said.
“Places where people have not been allowed to gather. This is a good time to do deep cleaning for when (the safer in place order is) lifted,” she said.
Churches require boom lift equipment. Cleaners start from the top and work their way down.
“We have the equipment, the respirators, tyvek coverings and suits, van vacuums, dehumidifiers, air scrubbers, ozone machines, hepa vacuums to reduce allergens, various other machines and antimicrobial solutions,” Gregory said.
Some of the equipment and solutions are used for trauma cleanups after someone is deceased.
“We can hot fog in rooms, close it for an hour and that cleans and sanitizes surfaces,” Rich said. “Any space someone is concerned about, small or large. Fog, and then a thorough cleaning afterward.”
In Florida, mold and water are the bigger problem, she said.
“Mold remediation is one of the most thorough cleanings you will ever do,” Rich said. “Especially if you have to pass an air quality test to make sure mold levels are safe in the house. It includes deep cleaning, everything gets wiped down. If it can’t be cleaned, it must be disposed of.”
The staff of seven is also equipped to handle bathroom remodel jobs, for example, especially if there’s been water or mold damage.
“We do put it all back together, so if the room needs new cabinets, we do that, or new flooring. The job can be very extensive,” said office manager Kendra Bhada.
The family business has been around since 1977. Call 941-260-1805, 162 Progress Circle, Venice.
