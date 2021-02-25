SARASOTA – Goodwill Manasota received a $10 million contribution from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in December, one of more than 300 nonprofits to receive such funding.
Goodwill Manasota has put together a "task for" of active Goodwill Board community leaders to help "assist staff in the development and expansion of critical community services as well as in overseeing the investment and deployment of the funds."
The Goodwill’s Gift Committee includes: Xtavia Bailey; Steve Boone; Debbie Douglas; Rae Dowling; Rob Morris and Brad West, the CFO of PGT Innovations.
At its first meeting, they approved some "immediate priorities" according to a news release.
Among them are expanding Veterans and Their Families program into South County; creating positions for employees with disabilities through Supported JobsPlus; launching Supported JobsPlus – Language program, to improve English proficiency in the region; adding subsidizes to Goodwill Manasota Mission Development Services programs for more education and training to Goodwills; and adding services in DeSoto County - which was an aspect that MacKenzie Scott held as a concern - the need for rural services.
“When we learned about the gift from Ms. Scott, our first reaction was an overwhelming sense of responsibility to ensure we used the funds wisely to best serve our community,” Goodwill Manasota President and CEO Bob Rosinsky said in the news release. “With the leadership and guidance of our Gift Committee and input from valued community partners, we are looking forward to expanding existing programs and launching new ones where there are identified gaps. Our ultimate goal will be to combine our successful social enterprise with the $10M, to ensure that sustainable resources will be available so that our essential programs and services are available to those who need them for many years to come.”
For more information, visit experiencegoodwill.org or call 941-355-2721.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.