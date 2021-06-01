VENICE — In the middle of a 500-plus acre wildfire, Sarasota County workers found a burned gopher tortoise and alerted animal rescue services.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ivy Smart, with The Paul A. & Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida, was dispatched to a staging area on Mabry Carlton Parkway.

She was met by Sarasota County Land Management Supervisor Brooke Langston and her crew, who had rescued the gopher tortoise.

Langston turned the animal over to Smart, who was set to take it to the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida just a few miles away to be treated and rehabilitated.

Langston and her crew found the animal near a burrow with severe damage to one of its back legs and burns on one of its front legs.

If the gopher tortoise is able to be treated, rehabilitated and released, Langston said they wrote down the latitude and longitude of the place where they found it. That way, it can be released in the same spot, she said.

The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida is online at www.wildlifeswfl.org.

