This past Sabbath, in synagogues throughout the world, Jews read the Ten Commandments from the Torah scroll.
The Ten Commandments actually appear twice in the Torah scroll, once in the book of Exodus (Chapter 20:1-14) which is read this week and once in the book of Deuteronomy (Chapter 5: 6-18) when Moses retells the story of the Israelite’s wanderings as he nears his death on the banks of the Jordan river.
Jews read the Torah scroll (the Five Books of Moses) in weekly portions from beginning to end, starting and ending in the fall at the end of the Festival of Booths (Sukkot).
The Ten Commandments are a wonder, written in stone by “the finger of God.”
The Ten Commandments, carried by Moses, were depicted by everyone from Michelangelo to Rembrandt to Cecil B DeMille.
The Ten Commandments are, undoubtedly, the most enduring passages in the Hebrew Bible and, yet, surprisingly the most misunderstood.
Let’s take, for example, the third commandment, usually translated, “Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain; for the Lord will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain.”(Exodus 20:7, the King James translation). Now most people understand this commandment to mean that one should use God’s name in everyday speech (God, did I have a terrible day) or in a type of curse, thus “Gosh darn it”. Actually, if we read the verse in its original Hebrew, we see that this commandment shares a much deeper concern
The original Hebrew states, “Lo tisa et shem Adonai Elochecha la’shav...” The Hebrew word, tisa, literally means “lift up” and thus a better translation of this verse from the New International Version (NIV) is “You shall not misuse the name of the Lord your God...” or from the New Jewish Publication Society (JPS), “You shall not swear falsely by the name of the Lord your God.” Both translations help us better understand the severe repercussions of this offense stated in the second part of the verse, (JPS), “...for the Lord will clear one who swears falsely by His name.”
The misuse of God’s name for evil/corrupt purposes is the concern of the third commandment and not a slip of the tongue or phrase spoken in anger. When a person does evil; lies, cheats, steals, abuses, riots and claims that he or she is acting in God’s name...this is a sin that can never be forgiven; a sin that sullies God’s name, and sin for which one will never be cleared and never held guiltless.
Sadly, we have witnessed “lifting/misusing God’s name” all too often in our lifetime. Those who commit terrible acts of violence in God’s many names are guilty. Those who steal and cheat and abuse in God’s many names are guilty. And their crimes not only bring shame on them and those who they hold up as religious leaders, their crimes bring shame on decent practitioners of religion as well.
For how are we to answer the charge, “If this is what religion means, then I want to have nothing to do with religion”?
All the good religious works, the hospitals, the missions, the mitzvot disappear in the shadow of the terrible violations of the third commandment we have witnessed in our day.
Now, some religious people might cry foul. This isn’t fair that the good name of religion be sullied by the actions of a few. Besides, these violators are not true adherents of the faith or the covenant. Well, all of this might be true but God knows better.
God knows that religious people, followers of God, must be held to a higher standard than the non-religious. God knows that religious faith comes not only as healing balm but as a discipline and a trial for its adherents, as Moses answered the people of Israel when they drew back from the awesome sight of Mt. Sinai, “Be not afraid, for God has only come to test you...” (Exodus 20:17)
Religious faith is a testament and a test, a balm and a burden. We will be judged not only by our own actions but by the actions of those who twist and pervert our faith.as well. Religion requires courage to speak up and speak out. Good religion must be defended against the violators of the third commandment. Silence is complicity. The good name of God lies in the balance.
So once again this past Shabbat/Sabbath we read of the giving of the Ten Commandments at Mt. Sinai. We know, eventually, they are to be etched on stone tablets by the “finger of God’ and carried down by Moses. But first they must be heard by the people at the foot of Mt Sinai. First they must be etched in their minds and impressed upon their hearts. The ancient rabbis say that the Ten Commandments were given just once, but they must be received by each of us every day anew. God’s voice from Sinai still calls out, the question is “Are we listening?”
