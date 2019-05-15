Do you need your hair or nails done? Are you in the market for new eyewear, a new smart phone or hard-to-find batteries? Perhaps you need to send a package or have your taxes done. Or maybe you’re just in the mood for a good meal.
With the variety of shopping opportunities at Bird Bay Plaza at 495-619 U.S. Highway 41 Bypass N., in Venice, many of one’s shopping needs can be accomplished in this one-stop location. With 33 store units and about 726 parking spaces, Bird Bay may best be known as a location for shopping convenience.
“Bird Bay Plaza has 1,900 feet of frontage, so it is very visible to passing motorists,” said Nicole Christodoulou, a senior leasing agent for Commodore Realty, which manages the property. “A study done many years ago found that about 40,000 cars pass by that location every day. With the growth of the area, I expect that number is even larger now.”
Some of the more nationally and regionally familiar storefronts include Big Lots, Rent-A-Center, Boost Mobile, Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’ Donuts, Advance Auto Parts, Batteries Plus and Richard’s Food Emporium. But many of the businesses at Bird Bay Plaza are small businesses owned locally.
While Big Lots and Rent-A-Center offer new furniture, you can also find used furniture at Treasure’s Thrift Shop. Proceeds from Treasure’s benefit Tidewell Hospice.
“We have a great variety of restaurants and most of them are mom and pop tenants that are on sight every day,” Christodoulou said.
The restaurants offer a variety of fare from all over the world. Among them are the Latin Market and Restaurant, Tikka Indian Cuisine, Star Thai Sushi and Joy’s Kouisine. These restaurants offer a friendly, informal atmosphere that generate a lot of return business.
“We’re here for lunch twice a week and once or twice a week for dinner,” said Lori Donahue, who has been dining at Star Thai Sushi with her husband Gary for several years. “It’s the best Sushi I’ve ever had. There is great customer service here and they’re all very sociable.”
The Tikka Indian Cuisine restaurant is a relatively new business which opened just eight months ago. But they’ve already built up a steady clientele who enjoy what chef Sreeraj and baker Sreehari prepare every day. Tikka Indian Cuisine is open for lunch and dinner.
Joy’s Kouisine offers some outside seating – a convenience Tony and Nancy Gutierrez welcome when they take their dog, Piper Joe, for a walk.
“We come here all the time,” Nancy said. “We love it here. It’s like a mom and pop place and the heros they make here are awesome.”
Dunkin’ Donuts, with a take-out window, is set apart from the main strip of storefronts. That makes it a convenient location for people on the go.
The business that may benefit most from its location at Bird Bay Plaza is Reel Bikes, owned by David and Cyndee Reynolds. Located at the northern end of the Plaza, Real Bikes is just a few yards from the Legacy Trail. Inside are a wide variety of bicycles and accessories.
Service is a high priority. Bike mechanics include Dan Amicarelli, Steve Manig and Eric Latimer.
Outdoors, just a few pedal strokes away from the Legacy Trail, bike rentals are offered. Here, customers can be fitted and have their bikes adjusted so they will be pedaling in no time at all.
VacanciesAmong the 33 units in the shopping center, there are several vacancies. One is a built-out, 12,500-square foot grocery store. Additionally, a turn key Subway space is available. It has a 900-gallon grease trap.
“We have some strong letters of intent for some of the open stores, but nothing definite at this point,” Christodoulou said.
A complete list of available units can be found at CommodoreRealty.com.
For rental information, call 954-485-6246.
