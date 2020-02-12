VENICE — Venice City Hall will be closed Monday, Feb. 17, for the observance of the Presidents Day holiday.
City Hall will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 8 a.m.
In the event of utilities service emergencies such as a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is for emergencies only.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
Most Sarasota County government offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 17, for the national observance of Presidents Day:
Closed on Monday, Feb. 17:
Sarasota County Government offices.
The SCAT administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window.
Libraries and Historical Resources.
Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range.
Sarasota County recreation centers.
Administrative offices at the Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road and the Chemical Collection Center at 8750 Bee Ridge Road.
Sarasota County's Chemical Collection Center at 250 South Jackson Road.
Sarasota County Contracted Human Services and Veterans Services.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will be open regular hours Monday.
Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected by the holiday and will remain on the regular pickup schedule. Because collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.
Regular bus services and the Siesta Key Breeze will operate normal hours.
Sarasota County's Chemical Collection Center and The Re-Uz-It Shop, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, and the Citizens' Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, will be open.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
