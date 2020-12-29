NORTH VENICE – PGT Innovations CEO/President Jeff Jackson was recently named to the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Jackson will be one of six members of the panel and will serve a four-year term
“I am truly honored to be selected to join this significant board,” Jackson said in a news release. “I look forward to working closely with the other commissioners to guide and support the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority’s efforts to provide world-class air transportation service to Sarasota and Manatee counties.”
According to the news release, Jackson joined PGT Innovations in November 2005. He started as vice president and chief financial officer for the premium window and door manufacturer.
PGT Innovations currently has about 3,000 employees across Florida. It is the largest private sector employer in Sarasota County.
Prior to PGT, Jackson held executive management roles at The Hershey Company, Schwan’s Bakery, Flowers Foods, Inc. and Coca-Cola, according to the news release.
He is a volunteer as a board member with the Loveland Center, Children First and the Economic Development Council of Sarasota County, it added.
"The Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority was created as a public agency to operate and manage the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport," the news release notes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.