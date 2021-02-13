Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Venice on Wednesday at a drive-thru vaccination clinic set up at the Venice Community Center.
He said an increase in the federal allocation of vaccine from 307,000 doses to 325,000 doses allowed him to provide more to the Department of Health-Sarasota as part of the state’s Seniors First program, in which people 65 and older are eligible for vaccination.
“We’re putting our parents and grandparents first,” he said.
Sarasota County was lagging behind others in the percentage of seniors who had been vaccinated, he said. More vaccine will allow the local department to catch up.
The county will be getting 7,000 doses a week instead of 3,300, he said.
Some of that allocation was used for the Venice clinics, the first in South County. Appointments were set through the department’s registration system.
City Council Member Nick Pachota, who was on duty as a member of the state health team, said he hopes more South County clinics will be held if the ones set for this week go well.
The Venice clinic was a “pop-up” site operated by the state. People vaccinated in Venice received the Pfizer vaccine.
Publix is now making appointments for vaccinations in the county, he said. A total of 22 stores in the county, including five in Venice, are administering shots as of Friday.
The company is changing its appointment system by scheduling one-hour blocks to make it more fair, DeSantis said. Once slots are filled, they will close the window and then reopen later.
“They are going to open it up Monday morning — and that will be for next Wednesday and Thursday; so I think that that is good because there’s a crush of folks that want to get on it,” he said. “When you do it all for a week, it’s out in an hour, hour-and-a-half and then people got to wait the whole next week. This way, you have an opportunity to be able to do it.”
To make an appointment with Publix, visit https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida
Walmart is also preparing to perform vaccinations but not yet at any stores in Sarasota County. DeSantis said his office is working with the company to get the county included.
DeSantis took credit for pushing vaccines, saying he’d discussed the situation with state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and told Gruters: “Trust me, we’re on it.”
He said 1.5 million to 1.8 million seniors Floridian seniors have been vaccinated so far, as of Wednesday.
“We believe Seniors First is the right approach,” he said.
He said COVID hospitalization numbers are starting to come down across the country, noting that could be a part of the “cycle” of the illness or as a result of vaccinations. He said he wants people to not be scared and live their lives.
Gruters complimented DeSantis in brief remarks.
“Leadership matters,” Gruters said.
Gruters said the private-public partnerships of the state have helped, and responsiveness between county and state government was crucial as well.
Gruters said he’d heard from County Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who wanted to know how to get more vaccination to South County, so he called DeSantis and that led to the Venice Community Center event.
“Literally, within 24 hours, here we are,” Gruters said.
A group of DeSantis supporters applauded as Gruters thanked the governor for his leadership in the pandemic.
In a news conference, DeSantis snapped back at a question about new variants of COVID and recent maskless parties following the Super Bowl with Buccaneers fans celebrating the team’s win.
“You guys worry about that, obviously; you guys really love that. You guys don’t care as much if it’s a quote-peaceful protest. You don’t care as much if they are celebrating a Biden election. You only care if it’s people you don’t like. So, I’m a Bucs fan. I’m damn proud of what they did,” he said.
He added the belief that the current vaccines will be effective against the new variant. If new data suggests it won’t be effective, he said that may change an approach — but he said they will follow data, “not an academic model.”
The state initially had trouble setting up areas for inoculations and receiving only a trickle of supplies versus demand.
Venice residents watching the governor speak said they were impressed with him. And they are hopeful.
“Prior to this, we kept hearing ‘We don’t have the vaccines yet.’ So it’s encouraging since there’s so much coming in now,” Louise Gavlick said.
She said she and her husband, Tom, had spent several mornings on the Publix website to no avail. That should change now, she hopes.
Tom Gavlick said they should have their first COVID shots soon.
“We’re in the queue in Sarasota County — at 7,000 a week, we should be able to get inoculated in the next two weeks,” he said. “Things are working out ...I’m happy with that.”
