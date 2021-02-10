VENICE — Gov. Ron DeSantis made an appearance in Venice on Wednesday at the first of three days of drive-thru vaccination clinics at the Venice Community Center.
He teased news coming for Charlotte County during his press conference while boasting his administration's response to COVID-19 through the last year.
He said an increase in the federal allocation of vaccine from 307,000 doses to 325,000 doses allowed him to provide more to the Department of Health-Sarasota as part of the state's Seniors First program, in which people 65 and older are eligible for vaccination.
"We're putting our parents and grandparents first," he said.
Sarasota County was lagging behind others in the percentage of seniors who had been vaccinated, he said.
More vaccine will allow the local department to catch up.
The county will be getting 7,000 doses a week instead of 3,300, he said.
Some of that allocation will be used for the Venice clinics, the first in South County. Appointments are being set through the department's registration system.
City Council Member Nick Pachota, who is on duty as a member of the state health team, said he hopes that more South County clinics will be held if the ones set for this week go well.
People being vaccinated in Venice are getting the Pfizer vaccine.
They'll return to the Community Center for their second dose in three weeks, DeSantis said.
Publix is now making appointments for vaccinations in the county, he said. A total of 22 stores in the county, including five in Venice, will be administering shots beginning Friday.
The company is changing its appointment system by scheduling one-hour blocks to make it more fair, the governor said.
Walmart is also preparing to perform vaccinations but not yet at any stores in Sarasota County. DeSantis said his office is working with the company to get the county included.
He ended his appearance by saying that he'd have a big announcement regarding Charlotte County on Thursday.
Our Governor has made the same mistake. There was no reason to delay the creation of the distribution system for the vaccine. Only incompetance.
The Trump administration seemed to believe a vaccine would solve the coronavirus problem, freeing President Trump and his advisers of the pesky work of governance. But vaccines don’t save people; vaccinations do. And vaccinating more than 300 million people, at breakneck speed, is a challenge that only the federal government has the resources to meet. The Trump administration, in other words, had it backward. The development of the vaccines meant merely that the most logistically daunting phase of the crisis, in terms of the federal government’s role, could finally begin.
In the absence of a coordinated federal campaign, the job has fallen to overstretched, underresourced state and local governments, with predictably wan results. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the roughly 31 million doses that have been sent out, about 12 million have been used.
