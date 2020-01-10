VENICE - Graduation rates in Sarasota County slipped a bit in 2019, according to state data released Thursday.
Overall, Florida's class of 2019 posted a graduation rate of 86.9%, an increase of 0.8 percentage points from the previous year, according to the Florida Department of Education.
Graduation numbers, both statewide and locally, have increased significantly over the past 15 years. The statewide rate in 2003-2004 was 59.2%, a difference of 26.7 percentage points compared to 2018-2019.
“Today’s results show that more Florida students than ever are positioning themselves for success after high school,” Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said in a news release.
Gov. Ron DeSantis applauded the hard work of students, parents and educators, while noting there's room for improvement.
“While these results are a positive mark of Florida’s upward progress, we cannot allow ourselves to become complacent," he said. "We must continue striving for educational excellence and making Florida the number one state in the nation for education.”
Locally, Sarasota County continued to exceed the state average.
The district saw a slight dip, from 89.8% to 89.4% year-to-year. Overall, Sarasota County's rate has increased 10 points in the past five years.
Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler said the district will analyze what caused the decrease.
"We need to take a hard look at narrowing in at that 0.4%," she said. "It may not sound huge, but there are human beings attached to that."
Ziegler added the graduation rate is just one metric for measuring success, but it's an important one.
"It doesn't tell the entire story, but we always need to continue to strive to do better and learn from any areas we haven't succeeded in."
Pine View School in Osprey had the top graduation rate for Sarasota School District at 100%. Imagine School at North Port had a slightly higher graduation rate than Venice High School and North Port High School.
Venice High School was at 92.4% graduation rate, according to the documents.
Oak Park had a 95.8% graduation rate.
The rate dipped more than a percentage point in Charlotte County, from last year's five-year high of 87.6% to 86.4%.
Still, Charlotte's numbers show improvement. This year's number is the second-highest of the past five years. The grad rate in Charlotte increased nearly 11 points since 2014-15.
"We are always disappointed when any score goes down but still very proud of a graduation rate that sits at 86%," Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Michael Riley said. "We have and will continue to put things in place to continue to positively impact our graduation rate."
The district's 2018-2019 graduation rate falls just under the state's overall rate by .5%. Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School showed the highest rate of graduation, followed by Charlotte Virtual Franchise, Lemon Bay High School, Charlotte High School and Port Charlotte High School.
There was a jump of more than 10 points in a single year in DeSoto County, from 60.9% to 71.3%. DeSoto's rate had hovered around the low 60s for the past several years.
Meanwhile, the DeSoto County High School graduation rate also improved significantly by 8.27% - elevating to 77.1%.
DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Adrian Cline said the improvement was a team effort.
"We will continue our work to improve this graduation rate," Cline said.
