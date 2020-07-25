In a recent newspaper column, Barry Dubin, executive director of the Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association, claimed local School Board races or governance should “have little or nothing to do with charter schools or vouchers.”
As a retired teachers’ union member, I am perplexed by his position. I am also troubled when School Board members do not have their own children attending our public schools.
Does Mr. Dubin forget that in 2018, education advocates urged the Sarasota School Board to reject the Pinecrest Academy’s application submitted by its for-profit management company, Academica?
Protect Our Public Schools Manasota and others exposed Academica’s shady real estate deals, collusion with state legislators and how the Pinecrest Academy would be governed by Academica leaders with no local input.
Fortunately, the Sarasota School Board voted 4-1 to reject Academica’s application. Had the Pinecrest application succeeded, there would likely now be multiple Academica-for profit managed Pinecrest Academies here or forthcoming in Sarasota. Unfortunately, Florida state law allows charter schools managed by Academica — as long as they are “high performing” charter schools — to replicate themselves without limits and without getting local school board approval.
Don’t get me wrong, I have been an active teachers’ union member my whole life and I am highly supportive of the SC/TA for its strong support of teachers and its advocacy in removing a flawed superintendent.
But shutting down debate on school privatization, one of the most important issues facing education, particularly in Florida, is wrong.
In Sarasota and throughout the nation, poll after poll show that people believe that strong public schools are important. . Recently, Los Angeles teachers, with significant support of parents and students, walked out over the rampant growth of charter schools.
When they won their battle, the teachers’ union pledged to elect school board members aligned to their pro-public education/anti-privatization positions. Throughout the nation, the “Red for Ed” movement, an alliance of teachers, parents, students and community supporters organizing for full education funding and a halt to school privatization, has resulted in the election of countless pro-public education school board, state legislative and federal congressional candidates, even in red states like Oklahoma and Arizona.
In January, over 15,000 teachers and community supporters from all over Florida, including from Sarasota, took hundreds of buses to rally in Tallahassee calling for full funding of public education and reversing years of legislative support for for-profit managed charter schools and school voucher programs.
With 42,000 public school students in Sarasota County, we need School Board members to strengthen public schools, not encourage privatization through voucher programs that drain the funds for public education.
The SC/TA’s decision to back two candidates — one whose own children do not attend public schools — for School Board flies in the face of this Red for Ed movement. This contradiction is likely the reason that Dubin wants to eliminate any mention of school privatization in the School Board election.
Had Dubin and the SC/TA really studied the School Board candidates, interviewed each one and determined which candidates best supported the union’s goal and interests, the SC/TA would have supported District 2 candidate David Graham (who through his job with the school district is a member of SC/TA) and District 3 candidate Tom Edwards for School Board.
Both candidates support raising teacher pay to the national average, closing the achievement gap and protecting the health and safety of students and teachers during the COVID pandemic. Both candidates come out strongly against for-profit managed charter schools and vouchers.
Graham and Edwards understand these issues, would work well with all in the broader community, and would be champions for Sarasota County public schools to provide quality education for all students.
