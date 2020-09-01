WELLEN PARK - Gran Paradiso highlighted the city of North Port Police Department K-9 teams on Saturday. 

The community held a free demonstration and informational program for residents at the community's clubhouse parking lot.

The department has four canine teams that are certified to Florida standards by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and U.S. Police Canine Association for narcotics detection, explosive, evidence detection, patrol and missing persons.

Those who attended the free event were able to tour North Port Police Department's Special Response Team's BearCat armored rescue vehicle, watch various demonstrations between officers and their K-9 partners, ask questions and receive free T-shirts and brochures.

