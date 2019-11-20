Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.

Meritage Homes hosts the grand opening of its Venice Woodlands community from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the community’s model center, 121 Daylily Boulevard, North Venice.

In a fall-themed celebration, former MasterChef contestant Jeff Philbin will be making treats pairing well with the season. Desserts and coffee from Yummies Donuts & BBQ will be available. Guests can tour the community’s two furnished model homes.

A gated community off Border Road, Venice Woodlands features six single-story floorplans, and homesites with serene pond and wooded preserve views. It will feature a resort-style pool, pickle ball courts, fitness center and clubhouse.

Every home includes Meritage Homes’ M.Connected Home Automation Suite with features like Wi-Fi enabled video doorbells, smart door locks, lighting controls, and advanced thermostats.

Loveland receives financial grant

Among the $3.8 million grant funding approved by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation Board to strengthen organizational programming supporting emerging needs in the community was a $300,000 grant to Loveland Center.

It was to reduce wait times for persons with disabilities to find appropriate space to provide adult training, respite care, and supported services to those on the waiting list.

