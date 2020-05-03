VENICE — An initiative to assist organizations fighting different aspects of COVID-19 and the shut downs its led to is helping Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast.
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation are using their philanthropic efforts through what they call the COVID-19 Response Initiative.
It “aims to support lead health, human-service, and safety organizations facing increased demand for services right now and in the coming months,” according to a news release. “Working together, the foundations will strategically deploy funding to give strained organizations immediate relief while also helping to build their long-term capacity to continue providing vital safety-net support.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received a $12,700 grant from the initiative to assist providing laptop computers for “virtual services.”
“We are so grateful for the quick and outstanding support of meeting the social and emotional needs of our children during this crisis,” said Joy Mahler, president, and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, in a news release. “The technology you are providing enables our staff to connect our children, families, and volunteers.”
Mahler said the last month has been one where the agency has needed to “adapt to a new landscape, where in-person contact is prohibited.”
“The nature of our business has relied on personal relationships through all stages of recruiting, screening, enrolling and supporting the families, youth, and mentors that expect us to facilitate strong, healthy relationships,” she said. “In a time when vulnerable youth are already facing extreme personal and family challenges due to lost jobs, missed meals, and feelings of sadness and isolation, our mentors need to be able to stay connected to their Littles and continue to guide and support them.”
Mahler said she and the group is thankful.
“Words do not adequately express our heartfelt appreciation,” she stated.
