SOUTH VENICE — Residents relaxing in a community pool at Woodmere Apartments called in a forest fire nearby Tuesday afternoon.
With dry conditions persisting, acres of South Venice were in flames, but firefighters from Sarasota County, Florida Forestry and Venice Fire Department worked together to knock it down.
Woodmere Apartments community manager Andrea Amherst credited residents with noticing and reacting quickly to the blaze about 12:30 p.m.
But the blaze, she said, moved quickly, reaching near the back property line of Woodmere Apartments, which meets against a trail line of Auburn Road.
“It got to here pretty fast,” Amherst said.
There was enough of a natural break between the fire and the property that there wasn’t too much concern about structure damage.
“We weren’t too worried,” Woodmere Apartment resident Erica Houston said as she watched firefighters work.
She was standing with Brian Jandreau.
“We saw the smoke,” Jandreau said. “But we knew they had it under control.”
By 2:30 p.m., firefighters on the scene were mopping it up, but telling residents to expect to see and smell smoke the rest of the evening.
Authorities have been urging residents to be careful; a long dry spell has officials worried about the potential of forest fires in the region.
