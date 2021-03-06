Few people remember that the first circus to winter in Venice arrived in 1946 and premiered its show on almost the same day as the publication of the first edition of the Venice Gondolier.
Known as the Sparks Circus, it was plagued for its first and only season from Day One until it finally closed that fall in Tacoma, Washington.
Fortunately for Venice, which had its own hard times because of the Great Depression, another circus would come to town in 1960 to transform the little beach town into all that it was meant to be when designed by famed city planner John Nolen.
When the circus announced its move to Venice from Sarasota in 1959, the words, “Venice, Florida, Winter Home of the Greatest Show on Earth” were painted on each of its 100 or so train cars. As those cars traveled across America, so did the fame and fortunes of Venice, the only city in America in which any circus ever built an arena, not just any arena but one modeled after Madison Square Garden circa 1960, where The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus opened its season each March.
ARENA MODEL
While the arena was torn down in 2014, Venice resident Bill Dovel has since made an incredibly accurate scale model of the building for the new Venice Circus Museum which will be installed in a former Ringling train car at the depot later this year.
The move to Venice followed the near-bankruptcy of the Greatest Show on Earth in 1956 and its conversion to an arena-based show no longer requiring the 204-acre site in Sarasota. The sale of that site which is now the site of the Bay Oaks subdivision near Osprey provided the money to build that arena in Venice on a 15-acre site on the northeast corner of the Venice Airport, and close to where the present Circus Bridge would be built over the Intracoastal Waterway which opened in 1967.
The head of the Venice Chamber of Commerce is credited with arranging the deal to bring the circus to town, a deal that was consummated in one day but would impact the city forever, even after the great show was eventually closed down in by its last owner, Feld Enterprises, following a series of lawsuits by various animal rights groups such as PETA and the Humane Society.
Even though Ringling won that final suit and $25 million, Feld Enterprises was tired of fighting. It arranged for the care of all its animals at places where they could live out their lives carefree although without the intellectual stimulation they received while performing, something especially important for the elephants. They now live in Polk County.
Venice would become known for its parades, and the circus added to many of those as well as offering its own parade of animals from the circus train when the great show would arrive in Venice for its winter break and rehearsals for the coming season.
CITY WELCOME
When the show first arrived in Venice at the end of the 1960 season, more than 5,000 people (about the total population of the city at that time) turned out at the Venice Train Depot to watch the unloading of the animals and then the parade of those animals along the Tamiami Trail to the site of arena which would be complete enough for the preview of the 1961 season show that winter.
The Intracoastal would not exist until 1967 at which time the parade would take the animals over the bridge to Tamiami Trail toward the arena complex. Some years later, the animal cars would not be unloaded until the cars were on a siding close to the then-new south bridge (today known as the Circus Bridge) and then led over the bridge and into the circus grounds. People living in the neighborhood while the circus was in town could hear the sounds of the animals. At least once, some horses and elephants managed to find their way to the beach.
A rock-n-roll promoter named Irvin Feld was working with the circus when it came to Venice. After a few years he purchased the show. In Berlin, seeking acts for the show he discovered Gunther Gebel who would become known as the greatest animal trainer in history.
To get him to sign with the Ringling show, Feld had to buy Circus Williams. That led to the creation of the show's Red troupe and the need for all sorts of other acts and especially, more clowns. It also led Gebel to add the name Williams to his own name in homage to the man who gave him his start with animals while Gebel's mother worked at Circus Williams as a seamstress.
By 1970, the population was booming. That word "Venice" on all those train cars was bringing more and more people to visit the Shark Tooth Capital of the World and to see the home of the circus.
Each year, more and more people liked what they found and purchased homes. Gebel-Williams and his family settle in Jacaranda which was booming in that era. His widow, Sigrid Gebel, children and grandchildren have remained in the area since his death from brain cancer July 19, 2001. He was buried at Venice Memorial gardens after what likely remains the biggest funeral ever held in Venice.
Some 2,000 people filled Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and floral tributes came from all over the world. Siegfried and Roy sent white orchids in homage to their own white tigers.
Irvin Feld had died at Venice Hospital in 1984 and the show was the run by his son, Kenneth, who had been sitting in business meetings with his father since the age of 12, if not earlier, learning from the master promoter.
The Ringling show sent a floral circus wheel with one spoke missing in tribute to the loss of the great star and the day after the star died, then editor of the Venice Gondolier, Doug Bolduc, suggested the city should erect a statue in tribute to its favorite son. Then publisher of the paper, Bob Vedder, contributed a check for $1,000 from the paper to kick off the fund which would raise more than $40,000.
CIRCUS POSTER TRIBUTE
The day of his death, the Our Town section was ready to be typeset but it was changed and, with the help of circus fan and circus poster collector Charlie Finley, that page was replaced with circus posters featuring the most famous animal trainer in history. The larger-than life-sized statue was created in bronze by sculptor Ed Kasprowicz of Apollo Beach, Florida. The statue was installed behind the Venice Train Depot on July 1, 2005, bringing at least the image of the star back to where he had first arrived in Venice with his beloved animals.
The year before Gebel-William's death, the circus had reached a milestone of another type as "the only sources of family entertainment to have performed non-stop in three centuries - the 19th, 20th and 21st.
Sadly, there not to be a fourth century for the great show which had its final performance in the Nassau Colosseum in Nassau County, New York on May 21, 2017, three years after the city demolished the arena where the 100th anniversary show had been performed and where so many Venice High students had received their graduation diplomas.
The new museum honoring the legacy of the Greatest Show on Earth and is famous Clown College will pay tribute to the era that truly put Venice on the national and even international map.
Editor's note; Kim Cool is the author of "Circus Days in Sarasota and Venice," a member of the Gunther Gebel-Williams Statue committee, two committees to establish a circus museum at the Venice Train Depot and editor of the Our Town section of the Venice Gondolier Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.