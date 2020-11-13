SARASOTA — After the first shovelfuls of dirt had been flung Friday, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium President Michael P. Crosby could finally breathe a sigh of relief.
"All right," he said. "It's gonna happen now."
"It" is the construction of Mote Science Education Aquarium — Mote SEA.
The groundbreaking for the $130 million project took place Friday on the site in Nathan Benderson Park.
"In no time at all it will be the site of our new landmark building," Mote Board Chair Sam Seider said. "I'm very excited this is happening on my watch."
Construction of the 110,000-square-foot facility will take about two years.
With about 3 million people within an hour's drive, and more than 10 times that many passing by on Interstate 75, Mote SEA will become a gateway to Southwest Florida, Crosby said.
Before the event, County Commissioner Nancy Detert had joked that it might be necessary to install a scenic overlook along Interstate 75 because so many motorists would want to stop for a peek at the aquarium.
The fact that Mote has already raised more than $75 million toward funding the project shows "how deeply woven into the fabric of the community" it is, Crosby said.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube said that Mote has been involved in every effort to improve water quality in the state, and state Sen. Joe Gruters pledged to continue to champion Mote and the region in Tallahassee.
Sarasota County Commission Chair Mike Moran said that in both his campaigns he's focused on careers, not jobs. Mote SEA will provide 261 careers and an estimated annual impact of $28 million, he said.
Mote SEA will have more than 1 million gallons of exhibits of marine life and scientific displays from around the world.
Staff have been coordinating with the school districts in Sarasota and Manatee counties for more than a year, Crosby said, because the facility will have three state-of-the-art science, technology, engineering and math — STEM — labs for their students to use at no charge.
Mote made its first hire in the STEM program this week, he said.
"I'm excited for the school children in Sarasota and Manatee because we're going to have Mote SEA," Manatee County Commission Chair Vanessa Baugh said.
Mote’s existing City Island campus will become an enhanced facility for research, science and technology after Mote SEA opens.
