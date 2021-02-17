Fran Frederick and Lois Carcare, co-presidents of the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women, continue to lead the group in continuing the mission of Epiphany Cathedral of being the heart and hands of God on Earth.
At their recent luncheon meeting, they invited Ellen McLaughlin and Karen Mersinger, of Schoolhouse Link, to tell the group about their work helping homeless children in Sarasota County.
They explained about children needing a place to live. Often their homes are in cars, at shelters or outside.
Every time homeless children change schools, they lose six months of learning.
There are about 850 homeless in the community. Most are in elementary school. About 75% come from homes headed by a single parent. Children can become homeless several times.
The good news is homeless children generally grow up to be successful adults wanting a better life.
Karen Mersinger said of the 42 homeless high schoolers they service 35 graduated. These are reasons to celebrate.
CCW gave a $500 check to the women.
Carol George, a member of CCW, talked about the truck parked in the Cathedral Parking lot every three months collecting food for the immigrants in Immakolee. She said there were 6,000 to 8,000 families there.
Volunteers drive the truck to Immokolee where immigrants are waiting happy to see them.
After unloading the truck volunteers cook lunch for the immigrant families and spend the afternoon interacting with them.
The next collection is on Feb 20-21. The needs are macaroni and cheese, canned food, rice, beans, pasta and cereal and toiletries. Long sleeve shirts for men are needed plus clothes for infants to teens.
Contact Craig Imhoff at 941-451-1218 for information or email eci2002a@icloud.com.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Carol George. This volunteer has a passion for serving the immigrants of Immakolee. She talks about the smiles and joy when volunteers arrive. She is touched by the children.
She said immigrants live in single wide mobile homes with 12 people in one. Rents are $2,400 per month. Many are from 1940 and have no running water.
Carol also works at the Epiphany Cathedral Parish Library. She conducts workshops helping people develop skills for a successful journey through life. She enjoys her family and friends and attending daily Mass.
Carol is terrific and friendly and most welcoming.
She is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
