VENICE — A nonprofit that promotes "the constitutional principle of separation of state and church" has notified the City Council that beginning its meetings with an invocation is a "constitutional violation."
Christopher Line, a staff attorney with the Freedom From Religion Foundation, wrote that a "concerned Venice resident" notified the group that meetings begin with an invocation by the city clerk.
"Prayer at government meetings is unnecessary, inappropriate and divisive," he wrote. "The City Council ought not to lend its power and prestige to religion by scheduling, hosting or conducting government prayers."
The letter goes on to cite a U.S. Supreme Court case banning prayer over a public-address system at a high school football game and one in which chaplain-led prayer at a local government meeting was found constitutional but that did not address whether prayer led by a government official would be OK.
The letter concludes by urging the Council to "concentrate on civil matters and leave religion to the conscience of each individual …. Please inform us in writing of the steps you are taking to resolve this matter."
Other local governmental bodies also have an invocation but the FFRF is complaint-driven, Line said Friday.
He declined to identify the person who complained.
The particular problem with the city's practice, he said, is that an employee — the city clerk — gives the invocation. That's the endorsement and promotion of religion by the city, he said.
What the Supreme Court has found permissible, he said, is an open prayer practice in which community members of any or no religious affiliation are invited to give a nondenominational invocation.
The city briefly tried that, City Clerk Lori Stelzer said, but she took the task back after a clergy member deviated from instructions to be nondenominational.
Having an invocation is a practice that dates back decades, she said, though it isn't mandated by the city charter or code. It happens only at regular Council meetings, not special meetings or workshops or meetings of other city boards, she added.
A switch
A moment of silence was held instead of an invocation at the Nov. 19 meeting following the swearing in of Mayor Ron Feinsod and Council Members Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota.
Stelzer said that City Attorney Kelly Fernandez suggested asking Feinsod at the agenda meeting prior to Nov. 19 what he thought about the practice and he expressed a preference for a moment of silence, to "respect everybody the same way."
He explained his position at the following meeting, which began with an invocation. So have subsequent regular meetings.
He said then that he agreed to go back to invocations because some people had an issue with the change, but "I simply don't believe it (prayer) belongs in our government buildings.
"I have very strong beliefs about the separation of church and state."
The city needs to respect all of its residents, whatever their beliefs, Feinsod said on Friday, and it's hard to do that "when you start a meeting with a prayer."
The Foundation's letter "came out of left field," he said, but the content wasn't a surprise because "it's what I believe is correct."
He said he hopes his colleagues on the Council will come to agree with him.
Stelzer said the Council will decide as a group whether to make a change. Fernandez is working on a memo on the issue.
Line said that there are better ways for the city to begin meetings than with an invocation.
"A moment of silence will resolve all of this," he said.
The city's response will dictate the FFRF's next move, in consultation with the person who complained.
It's currently litigating a case in West Virginia against a local government that begins its meetings with the Lord's Prayer, he said.
"This isn't as bad as that," he said.
