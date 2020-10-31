NORTH PORT — A push to get West Villages out of North Port took a step forward as residents delivered another batch of petitions to the city.
It is an extension of the ongoing campaign to withdraw the neighborhoods from within North Port’s boundaries.
Those backing the deannexation effort presented 1,314 petition signatures of registered voters within the West Villages Improvement District to City Clerk Heather Taylor.
The petitions next go to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, where they will again be certified, or not, and returned to the city.
That begins a feasibility study period. Those findings would get reviewed by North Port commissioners, who would then grant or deny the deannexation request. It’s a six-month process.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government are pushing the petition.
Technically in North Port, the upscale West Villages development was rebranded as Wellen Park in April.
The group seeks to remove lands west of the Myakka River from the city’s municipal boundary, according to petition language.
If approved, thousands of North Port residents would become residents of unincorporated Sarasota County.
The two petitions dovetail with the West Villagers for Responsible Government’s goal to decouple all land west of River Road from North Port’s boundaries.
At buildout, West Villages will contain some 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents, or about two-thirds of North Port’s current population.
The deannexation premise is aimed at saving tax dollars within Sarasota County, and “to ensure (West Village) residents are no longer accountable to the lack of fiscal irresponsibility demonstrated by the city of North Port,” said John Meisel, chair of the West Villagers for Responsible Government and who helped deliver boxes of folders and petition files to City Hall.
He arrived with volunteers Victor Dobrin and Jen Zambrano. Dobrin is a board member with the West Villages Improvement District, a self-governing unit created when North Port annexed a former ranch into the city that ultimately became West Villages.
The deannexation movement dates to 2019, when North Port raised city property taxes by an average 13%. West Villagers for Responsible Government sprung from that action, its founders had insisted.
“People were very responsive,” he said.
But the road ahead has obstacles, as some North Port commissioners had cast doubt on the movement.
Wellen Park builders filed a civil suit against the group, insisting that the de-annexation movement had caused buyer uncertainty, trouble in securing bonding and potential legal costs.
The civil suit filed in September requested the feasibility process become quasi-judicial and include Wellen Park and Mattamy Homes, the principal builder at Wellen Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.