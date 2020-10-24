VENICE — He may be the chair of the Republican Party of Florida and an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, but compromise is one of his strengths, state Sen. Joe Gruters said.
“I don’t need to get everything,” he said, adding he lets Democrats propose more bills in the Florida Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee than most chairs do.
“I’m not with the team all the time,” he said.
He’s asking District 23 voters to send him back to Tallahassee for a second term, representing all of Sarasota County and roughly the western half of Charlotte County.
He faces Democrat Katherine Norman.
It’s his third election in four years and there might be another in two more.
He was elected to the Florida House in 2016, succeeding Greg Steube, who ran for the state Senate. When Steube was elected to Congress halfway through his four-year Senate term, Gruters ran to complete the final two years.
Because of redistricting he’s running for another two-year term this year and might have to do it again in 2022, he said.
He said he got 22 bills passed in his first term, most notably one barring sanctuary cities in the state.
He also touted a bill that will treat anti-semitism in education the same as racism and another that will provide funding to electric companies to bury residential feeder lines so power can be restored more quickly after a hurricane.
Two other notable bills provided $25 million to Mote Marine Laboratory for red tide research and hiked fines for water pollution.
“I believe water is the life blood of Florida,” he said.
Water quality will be a focus of his next two years if he’s re-elected, he said. He’s hoping to get a law passed that would require an entity that causes a spill to publish a public notice of it.
Another goal, he said, is to ban “dark money” contributions to political campaigns after two previous efforts failed.
The first was a ban on transferring money from one political action committee to another and another until the original source of the funds was obscured. The second would have allowed multiple transfers but each would carry an earmark designating the original source.
Contributing to a PAC that would then contribute to a campaign would still be OK, he said.
Gruters said the pandemic will have an impact on the next state budget even with $4 billion in reserves and CARES Act money coming in from Washington, D.C. His approach will be first to look for additional sources of revenue, such as a sales tax on online sales that could bring in $850 million.
“And then we’re going to have to make some hard cuts,” he said.
As a free-market advocate, he said he’s opposed to the constitutional amendment that would raise the minimum wage to $15 over several years, especially while the economy is recovering.
He’s also against the amendment that would open the state’s primaries to all voters regardless of party affiliation, and the amendment that would require an amendment petitioned for by residents to pass in two elections.
