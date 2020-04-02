When I decided to run for mayor of the city of Venice, I never imagined that I would be spending my days at home, answering emails and phone calls about a worldwide health crisis.
I had planned on working on issues that concern me — water quality, environmental concerns, growth and development, and workforce housing. I had hoped to be able to meet with and form networks with people in our community to accomplish shared goals and I had just begun to accomplish those goals.
However, the world we knew has changed, almost overnight, and now we must all adapt to a new set of circumstances.
This is our new reality and we need to work together to protect human life and the paradise we all call Venice.
My experience in dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 virus has been a whirlwind of rapid changes and adapting to new guidelines for best practices as we learn more about how the virus spreads and how we as responsible citizens can do our part to slow its spread. I know that this has been a difficult time for our residents, as rules have continued to change and we have all been bombarded by a constant stream of information.
I would encourage you to go to our city website, venicegov.com, for updated and fact-based information. Also, if you haven’t signed up for our CodeRed alerts, now would be a great time sign on. You can also do this on venicegov.com. The CodeRed link is at the top of the homepage, directly under the red emergency bar.
I want to assure all our Venice residence that our department heads, our first responders and all city employees are doing a superb job of protecting the health and welfare of our residence and visitors.
City Manager Ed Lavallee has been working tirelessly since this crisis began. He has communicated with the governor’s office, Sarasota County staff and our city staff daily. Updates are made on our website and Facebook page through our Public Information Officer, Lorraine Anderson, who has been at the forefront of communication with the public daily. Our city is blessed with people who go above and beyond when called upon to help during these stressful times.
I want to acknowledge and thank Police Chief Tom Mattmuller, Fire Chief Shawn Carvey, and the men and women who serve under them for their leadership and commitment to our community.
My thanks to you, the citizens, for following the coronavirus guidelines and for following the directions of your local authorities. Without community involvement, we could not have made as much progress as we have.
I receive emails and phone calls daily from concerned residents who have seen and reported areas of concern. This information has helped tremendously in my ability to take necessary actions to better curtail the spread of this virus.
I encourage you to continue to communicate with the city. Let us know your concerns. I will continue to respond to all emails as quickly as I can.
It has been encouraging to see that many of your concerns have been resolved. I will continue to work closely (6 feet away) with all the people, organizations and agencies that are working to protect our citizens. I promise to do whatever I can to address all your issues.
I want to encourage all our residents to support each other with kindness during these difficult times. Patience and understanding may be our most powerful tools when we are dealing with others who may be struggling in ways we cannot see. We must all pull together and work to help the most vulnerable in our community. Social isolation is necessary to slow the spread of this virus, but it can also be a danger to many of our residents who are isolated and living alone.
Sometimes just a wave and a kind word, from 6 feet away, may be all that makes someone’s day more tolerable. So, if you go out for a walk or a bike ride, smile at a passerby. Wave and say hello to a stranger. They may just return the pleasantry and make your day a little brighter too.
It’s important to remember that our local merchants are also suffering financially and need our support.
If you normally go out for dinner once a week, buy a gift card from your favorite restaurant or order a takeout meal. If you have been putting off a purchase, now might be a good time to buy that gift and support our local merchants. Little things can make a difference in these trying times.
So now is a good time to think of small ways to support our communities’ merchants so that they can be here for us when this is over.
I want everyone to know that your welfare and safety is my most important priority. Our No. 1 goal is to do everything humanly possible to stop the spread of this virus and protect all of our citizens.
For now, please stay safe, follow the best practice guidelines and be thoughtful, respectful and kind to each other.
Remember, we are all in this together. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay positive!
Mayor Ron Feinsod
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.