GUEST COLUMN: City can see light at end of tunnel

The city of Venice has, in one of the most difficult years in our history, done some truly amazing things.
Like the rest of the nation and the world, we have had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and all the complications and implications we have come to associate with this deadly virus. We have had our ups and downs, but after a long and often frustrating year, we can finally see light at the end of the tunnel.
Our residents are getting vaccinated and we can begin to see a return to normalcy.
One year ago on my 69th birthday (on Friday the 13th), I was completely occupied trying to grasp the extent to which our city and its residents would be affected. I spent the day on the phone with the management of Venice Theater. I knew at that point that there were going to be issues with indoor events and large gatherings. After hours of very difficult conversations, they agreed to postpone their schedule. That was the beginning of the end of life as we knew it. My birthday present from my wife was tickets to the Venice Theater that weekend!
In the following days, weeks and months, we worked our way through changes that seemed to be a constant reminder of the COVID-19 virus and how little we understood about it. We went through shortages of everyday products like toilet paper and we were forced to close our beaches, parks and playgrounds. Stores, bars and restaurants closed and we learned to wear face masks. We learned to social distance and we stopped shaking hands and hugging.
We stopped traveling and visiting our loved ones. We did what we needed to do to survive this deadly pandemic.
With the pandemic as a background to virtually every aspect of our lives, the city of Venice has continued to post some amazing accomplishments. We adapted again and again, but we never looked back. We continued to look to the future and our staff never stopped looking for ways to move us forward in the most difficult of times. I must recognize and give credit to the people who make our city run and who never slowed down in their commitment to make Venice the special city we all love.
Venice is truly blessed with staff that always go above and beyond. There are too many to mention by name; however, they all deserve recognition for their work. Our city wouldn’t be the same without their commitment.
Here are some of the accomplishments the city of Venice achieved in the year 2020:
We finished our new Public Safety Facility and our Police and Code Enforcement are now fully operational at the new building. We also began the major project of expanding City Hall and rebuilding Fire Station 1. This project is on schedule and on budget for completion in 2021.
The city of Venice received the following recognitions in 2020, all of which will benefit the city now and long into the future:
In April, Coastal Living Magazine voted Venice in the top 10 Best Places to Live on the Coast. The listing calls Venice a “resort-forward little city of 23,376 — a low-key beauty on the Gulf with Mediterranean architecture and 14 miles of bone-white beaches” and touts the Downtown Beautification Project completed in 2019: “New rows of tall palms shade upgraded sidewalks (with ADA-compliant curbs), while median strips lush with hibiscus, jatropha and jasmine add tropical verve to Venice’s lively center for food, drink, shopping and arts.”
SafeWise, an independent review site of home security systems, named the city of Venice the 17th Safest City in Florida in an April listing of the state’s 50 Safest Cities. Its report lists Venice’s violent crime rate as 1.1 per 1,000 people and the property crime rate as 13.8 per 1,000 people.
Also in April, Venice was recognized by LendEDU for having some of the most financially prepared residents when it comes to retirement. Each city was ranked according to its average household income from retirement, and Venice ranked No. 9 in the state of Florida and No. 102 nationally with an average household income from retirement figure of $34,383.15. LendEDU, an online marketplace for financial products, licensed data that derives from the U.S. Census Bureau and analyzed over 20,000 U.S. cities for this study.
Venice made a Florida for Boomers list of 25 Best Places to Retire in Florida in June, coming in at No. 5. The listing reads in part: “In addition to beautiful beaches, Venice is also known for all kinds of exciting ways to enjoy the great outdoors. It is a fabulous destination for boomers interested in exploring arts and culture, boutique shopping, or a wide range of outstanding restaurant choices.”
Also in June, Venice was ranked a Best Beach Town to Live In for 2020 in a study from personal finance website WalletHub, coming in at No. 17 on the list of 191 cities. Cities were evaluated on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education/health and quality of life. Each of those were measured on a total of 63 indicators of livability.
Venice was ranked the No. 6 Best Beach Town for Retirement in late June by Southern Living. The listing states: “Residents (nearly 60 percent of whom are seniors) can stroll through the Mediterranean-inspired downtown, hunt for shells on the pearly white beaches, or take their furry friends to the City’s local dog-friendly beach.”
The city of Venice placed No. 3 in USA Today’s 10Best Coastal Small Town Readers’ Choice contest for 2020. A panel of experts partnered with USA Today 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees — each with a population of fewer than 25,000 people as of the last census — and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote in July. The online contest was also promoted by Visit Sarasota County. USA Today’s listing calls Venice “the perfect setting for swimming, fishing, boating and basking in the Florida sun.”
In August, the Monty Andrews Arboretum was awarded an advanced Level II Accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and the Morton Arboretum, for achieving particular standards of professional practices deemed important for arboreta and botanic gardens. The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program is the only global initiative to officially recognize arboreta at various levels of development, capacity, and professionalism. The Monty Andrews Arboretum is also now recognized as an accredited arboretum in the Morton Register of Arboreta, a database of the world’s arboreta and gardens dedicated to woody plants. Then in October, the North American Butterfly Association named the Arboretum a Certified Butterfly Garden.
In late September, the 2020 America in Bloom National Awards Program named Venice the winner of the Coolest Downtown Award and the Outstanding Achievement Award for Landscaped Areas. The city of Venice is grateful to the tireless volunteers who make up Venice Area Beautification Inc., Team KVB (Keep Venice Beautiful), and Venice in Bloom, who were instrumental in helping the city achieve these honors.
The Government Finance Officers Association awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City in October. This is the 33rd consecutive year Venice has received this honor.
“This award demonstrates the exemplary performance by the entire Finance Team,” said City Finance Director Linda Senne.
In November, the Center for Digital Government announced the winners of the 2020 Digital Cities Survey. Now in its 20th year, the annual survey recognizes cities using technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services, strengthen cybersecurity, and more. The city of Venice placed sixth in the nation in the population category of up to 75,000 residents. “Among its many initiatives surrounding technology, the city of Venice’s quick response to the novel coronavirus pandemic warrants mentioning. In a short amount of time, IT staff were able to deploy virtual meeting capabilities, mobility infrastructure and digital processes for residents,” the judges stated.
Monarch City USA named Venice as a Monarch City in December. This means the city is committed to preserve and grow the dwindling monarch butterfly population. The nonprofit organization strongly encourages America’s 19,000+ municipalities to directly help the monarch butterfly population recover through planting milkweed and nectar plants within their boundaries. Nearly a billion monarch butterflies have vanished since 1990, according to data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Monarchs are critical to nature because they pollinate plants, helping grow many foods humans and animals rely upon. The city of Venice is grateful to the tireless volunteers who make up Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI), Team KVB (Keep Venice Beautiful), and Venice in Bloom, who were instrumental in helping the City achieve this designation.
Brohard Paw Park was named the No. 1 Best Dog Friendly Beach in Florida in a January 2021 ranking by hotel review website oyster.com. Located at 1850 Harbor Dr. S., Brohard Paw Park is the only beach in Sarasota County where dogs are allowed. The park includes a fenced dog play yard, as well as picnic tables, benches, dog waste bags, showers, and canine drinking fountains. It is open daily, 7 a.m. — dusk.
These are just some of our successes. I believe that 2021 will be a great year for our city, and I look forward to serving the people of Venice in this new year.
